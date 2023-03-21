Add Chrome-Like URL Completion & Quicksearch
shooterbret
As seen below, one is able to type in the URL and press tab. The URL then auto completes and you are able to quick search on that site without programming a search engine.
//MODEDIT: removed missing media
Isn't it a bit redundant with the "nickname" functionality?
You can already set a "nickname" for a search engine: let's say "y" for yahoo (but you can use "ya" if you want instead).
Once the nickname is entered, a simple hit on "space" is enough to trigger a search on this engine. So the main difference with your example is the hit of "space" instead of "tab".
Maybe an other solution would be to display the same kind of pop-up than your gif, but when the letters of the nickname have been entered?
It would then say "Press [space] to search (...)" instead of "Press [tab] (...)" .
Re: Tab to Search
Hi,
I love Vivaldi so far. The only thing that's tough for me when moving from Chrome is the search features. Chrome's search is one of the only few things that I think Chrome does better.
Looks like similar requests have been made, but I'd like to describe it in details.
In Chrome, users have the same set of search features as in Vivaldi. Add a YouTube search to your custom search engines and use a keyword "y" to search YouTube for any string by typing in the URL field, e.g.
But it also solves:
- Chrome automatically adds websites as search engines. No manual addition needed.
- Chrome also utilizes website URLs as keywords. Together with URL auto-complete, no keyword memorization needed.
- Because of #1 and #2, IT CAN SCALE to a lot of websites. I have > 100 websites added by Chrome, while < 10 added manually.
The workflow:
- You have a fresh chrome install
- You go to a website (e.g. youtube.com) and search on its search box
- Chrome automatically adds the website to its search engine (with keyword 'youtube.com').
- Next time, when you type 'youtube.com' in the address bar, you can press Tab or Space to search.
- Thanks to URL auto-complete, when you type 'you', or possibly 'y', it'll show the auto-complete 'youtube.com', and all you have to do is press Tab to search on Youtube.
Example:
- Type 'y'
- Press 'Tab'
- Type 'test'
shirousagi
This has been one of the main things preventing me to switch browsers for some time.
chrome is just more convenient, especially about small things like this, so I always end up using it...
If you simply use search on a website a few times, the URL pattern seems to be automatically recognised and added as a search engine automatically!
I would definitely love seeing this in Vivaldi
Pesala Ambassador
@namhoang said
Chrome automatically adds websites as search engines.
I assume that is optional. I would hate it.
-
This is the only missing feature that is preventing me from switching to Vivaldi.
I loved using search nicks before chrome introduced tab to search. It feels way more intuitive than search nicks to me. Good thing is that both features could still coexist. Chrome also allows for a hybrid mode of nick based and url+tab based searches.
Automatically created search entries in chrome are the cherry on top. It allows quickly searching on sites that are less frequently visited. I just checked and probably have a list of 200 sites that were automatically added in Chrome. However that never bothered me since each search is tied to a specific url. Chrome differentiates between 'default' search engines and 'other' search engines in their settings. The latter being the automatically generated ones, while the former are usually the ones you regularly use and have manually defined.
This is one of the features that Chrome is proud of, so it's not called the address bar, it's named Omnibox.
This is a rare idea for Chrome.
Even if Vivaldi doesn't imitate, there's no need to post a bad review.
There's privacy concerns regarding this, I don't want Vivaldi to add search engines without my consent nor have any sort of history on them (like Chrome does).
@kobi I wouldn't mind it, as an option providing that there were heuristics, such as if I re-visit the site multiple times.
greybeard Ambassador
@lonm said in Add Chrome-Like URL Completion & Quicksearch:
as an option
Agree, possibly, as long as it does not go though google servers.
-
I also really want this quicksearch feature as well!
Being able to access a search as easy as typing the first few letters of a website and clicking tab and then your search query is the best way so far to search. Then you don't have to do any manual addition of any search sites, the browser just finds out about search fields for any website after the first time you use it. Very simple.
@runestar said in Add Chrome-Like URL Completion & Quicksearch:
any manual addition of any search sites
Come on, it's a one time operation, once done, you never have to edit it again.
You won't spend any significant part of your life adding search engines in the browser. Do it once and forget about it.
@ian-coog The good thing is that this feature doesn't affect the current nick search system. It is additive and optional. While it is populated automatically it doesn't get added to the search engine drop downs. From search you do on respective sites the list get populated. This is done 'offline' without the need for any google servers. It is entirely client side. Due to the way it is directly bound to a site's url and not required to be user defined by a nick it is also a more intuitive system.
I have been a happy user of the "old" nick system as well until this chrome quicksearch feature came along.
Creating "old" nicks currently is no big deal, however the chrome quicksearch is even better than that. It doesn't interfere with the current nick system, it is more an extension of it. Using this feature could be entirely optional for those who like to take advantage of it.
-
Please include this native Chrome search function, Vivaldi devs!
The URL autocompletes already. Why waste time letting the page load, typing in the site search box, and letting the page load again.
I have too many nicknames now I can't even remember them all. This is a REALLY useful default chromium feature - let's not let ego or our pride in being better than Chrome users hurt ourselves.
@fightmilk said in Add Chrome-Like URL Completion & Quicksearch:
let's not let ego or our pride in being better than Chrome users hurt ourselves.
This is not a motive of Vivaldi developers. Functions are not eliminated or blocked to spite Chrome.
-
koalameblue
I can't emphasize sufficiently how useful this feature is in Chrome, to the point where it's absence prevents me from switching to Vivaldi.
The tab-to-search functionality is a well-documented part of Chromium and should be integrated into Vivaldi.
-
Awesomolocity
Just want to also say that I support this. Easily one of the things I feel the impact of NOT having more than anything else.
I logged in just to support this feature request.
-
nelliott500
Yes, this would be fantastic to have integrated. I'm currently fed up with Chrome (v79 changed too many things and now overnight I can't load a few sites) and have switched to Vivaldi but it's taking some getting used to. Not having tab-to-search is the only real issue I have at this point. It will take quite a bit of time to break the habit.
-
the tab thing is kind of driving me crazy as i try to migrate from chrome. tab makes the search keyword visibly highlighted. without it, there is a smallish favicon to show that you are using a custom search. nickname does not work if there is a space at the very left. it gets confusing.
sure, i would eventually get used to it... but it would be nice if user is not using a dedicated search box... he could have the option to replicate the tab to load search keyword thing.
as already mentioned, google is making a lot of changes in the newer builds of chrome which is breaking workflow for a lot of us. and this is probably the first time since the launch of chrome that i am seriously working on moving away from it. it might be worth considering to make the transition easy!
-
I don't think I'll ever switch to Vivaldi unless it has the Chrome-like search. It's not a matter of adding search engines automatically - a simple option that lets users choose will be enough.
The real issue is the scalability. Users cannot and don't want to memorize every nickname for every search engine. Chrome's address bar (or omnibar) autocompletes and suggests that there is a search engine with this domain name, which makes it much more scalable.