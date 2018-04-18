Hi,

I would like to see a possibility to synchronize the

Bookmarks

Browser Tabs/Sessions

Plugin information

Passwords (maybe?)

Configuration

Notes

...anything you want?! (And is worth synchronizing...)

With the cloud service provider of the choice of the USER.

When you look at Chrome you're synchronizing everything with Google of course (If that's okay for the user, well ok.), in FireFox you're almost forced to use FireFox's sync ability. But I want to use the cloud provider I choose, the one I trust ... in this case my own nextcloud instance.

Bring such a feature and you'll be delivering not only the best browser experience, no, you would finally be delivering the only browser where the user can choose the way, and provider, he wants to synchronize whatever he wants over multiple instances/machines/operating-systems/etc. Finally Vivaldi would be the only browser to honor users synchronization privacy requests.

Also provide mandatory/optional encryption for the synchronization, simple password protection and a strong encryption should be enough, of course for those people who set up their own next-/owncloud instances https should be required, but now I am drifting of to implementation details...

Thanks in advance, from a real power user!