Vivaldi allows to hide address bar if you want to have more vertical space. That is great!

But there are two more functions needed (they both were in old Opera) for permanent browsing with hidden address bar:

1/ Mouse gesture for "Copy Page Address" (it is in right-click menu now); it was called "Copy Document Address" in old Opera.

2/ Open address bar dialog: "Quick commands"-like fuctionality but there will not be quick commands but address bar (press for example F2 -> write address to a field with full address bar functionality; default value is current address bar value -> press enter -> this dialog closes and you proceed to the given address).

With those really simple improvements (mainly 1/ is simple and important) Vivaldi can be used with hidden address bar as good as with visible address bar (it is good to hide it because you do not need it most of the time; but it takes vertical space).