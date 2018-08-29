Command for Copy Page Address
Vivaldi allows to hide address bar if you want to have more vertical space. That is great!
But there are two more functions needed (they both were in old Opera) for permanent browsing with hidden address bar:
1/ Mouse gesture for "Copy Page Address" (it is in right-click menu now); it was called "Copy Document Address" in old Opera.
2/ Open address bar dialog: "Quick commands"-like fuctionality but there will not be quick commands but address bar (press for example F2 -> write address to a field with full address bar functionality; default value is current address bar value -> press enter -> this dialog closes and you proceed to the given address).
With those really simple improvements (mainly 1/ is simple and important) Vivaldi can be used with hidden address bar as good as with visible address bar (it is good to hide it because you do not need it most of the time; but it takes vertical space).
Pesala Ambassador
@urza The thread title is not descriptive. Command for Copy Page Address would be better. That would cover both Keyboard Shortcuts and Mouse Gestures.
- Right-click, Copy Page Address is already there
- In the latest Snapshot: Enter Fullscreen (F11) and focus the Address bar (F8 or Ctrl L) does what you want.
I am sorry for bad thread title; how can I change it? I was added with the first post but its editting does not offer title change.
1/ Yes, I am doing it like that but gesture is faster.
2/ Thank you for your advice, I didn't know. However, again, pressing one key would be faster.
I think that mainly the 1/ can be used in more situations and the implementation should be easy (probably)....
I think users can also edit their own thread titles.
I don't think I have this option.
But thank you for doing it for me.
I hope those changes will be implemented even if I see that you have a lot of other work to do.
Vivaldi is really great browser and I am thankful to whole the project team! Great job.
Not only a mouse gesture but a keyboard shortcut for "Copy Page Address" would be nice!
@maxzilla That is what the request now asks for: A Command for Copy Page Address. A command can be used by both keyboard shortcuts, and mouse gestures.
@pesala Ahh, alright! Now I feel stupid.
@maxzilla Don't; there is more of us who didn't understand.
For the point 2.
You can look for Add ALT+D as a Default Hotkey for Focus Address Field, but I prefer using CTRL+Space as I suggested into Optional Minimalist Address Bar.
sjetesjete
This thread is from 2018 so I'd like to know whether there are some news on this topic as - from my point of view - implementing this feature should not be rocket science
@sjetesjete When there is some progress, the thread will be tagged as In Progress. There is no change to the tag, so no one is working on it.
This iteration of the feature requests forum started in February 2018, so many more are at least the same age. Many go back five years or more.
@pesala Copy page address is available as a mouse gesture for ages, this was the first part of the feature request. Using quick commands or toggling the floating address bar can also be done for a long time. Don’t think this will ever be consciously handled.
@luetage said in Command for Copy Page Address:
Copy page address is available as a mouse gesture for ages
It is not available here. This needs to be a menu item on the Tab Context menu to copy the URL of background tabs.
@pesala Hmm, seems like it isn’t indeed. I’d do it with a bookmarklet. Most of the time there’s workarounds available, waiting for feature requests to be handled can be a tiring business.
brotherj4mes
stupid hack but if you have access to xdotool (can simulate keypresses) you can do
/usr/bin/xdotool key --clearmodifiers --delay 50 F8 ctrl+c
Put this inside a little shell script and then assign a shortcut to execute that script.