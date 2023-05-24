If you run a lot of extensions and use them at different times/in different circumstances, it would be handy to be able to quickly enable/disable and show/hide them from the address bar's extensions icon container. Many users just let their extensions run, even if they don't use them, which adds to the memory consumption of Vivaldi. Opening the extensions page for this is a detour which takes too much time and too many clicks.

This could be implemented as additional right click menu options. Optionally it would make sense to be able to reload extensions in the same way -- helpful for developers.