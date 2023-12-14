Solved Make Sessions Editable
NemoAnonymous
I'd like to see sessions become editable. Currently I've got several sessions with outdated tabs because I can't easily edit them.
One approach that might work well would be to leverage your new window management panel infrastructure to list the windows and tabs in a session and handle the editing there.
You can now view the contents and edit your Saved Sessions using the Sessions Panel in Vivaldi 6.5.
Pesala Ambassador
@nemoanonymous Another approach would be to list existing sessions on save session, then you can simply overwrite the old session with the new version.
NemoAnonymous
Thanks Pesala. I did see that feature request, but to be honest I always found the overwrite method in the original Opera (which that essentially is) to be clunky and felt more like a work around rather than a finished product. I think you could do a lot more and extend session management functionality in the future if you have a framework for managing it. My suggestion RE leveraging the new window management panel was one approach that would reduce the effort for the devs and maintain consistency in the application, but other approaches can work as well.
@nemoanonymous said in Make sessions editable:
I'd like to see sessions become editable. Currently I've got several sessions with outdated tabs because I can't easily edit them.
I have the same problem. Another suggested approach I was discussing with @Pesala: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/189158
@nemoanonymous said in Make sessions editable:
RE leveraging the new window management panel was one approach that would reduce the effort for the devs and maintain consistency in the application, but other approaches can work as well.
Sessions panel with a modified Window management panel would be a neat candidate!
Yes, something like V7 Sessions by vux777 (Opera) or Session Manager by Michael Kraft (Firefox).
Hi! How about making a workgroup to develop a suggestion for better sessions handling?
@boolean said in Make Sessions Editable:
Yes, something like V7 Sessions by vux777 (Opera) or Session Manager by Michael Kraft (Firefox).
I suggested a simple solution by giving the Saved Sessions a folder under Bookmarks:
I would like to propose showing the Saved Sessions in the Bookmarks as a Saved Sessions folder, very much like you did with the Speed Dial. This way you could easily edit them with the existing feature rich interface in a consistent matter.
I'd furthermore like to suggest to store the state of the "Open Session in a New Window" checkbox. This is on by default and it comes back on every time, which is a nuisance. Vivaldi being all about eliminating nuisances, I would like to see this one gone.
bump. why this hasn't been implemented is absurd.
Pesala Ambassador
If workspaces are enabled in
vivaldi://experimentsthere is now a Sessions Panel. Workspaces can then be disabled (or not) and the Sessions Panel can be used to edit sessions.
There are likely to be bugs with experimental features, so use at your own risk.
This topic could be tagged as In Progress.
As mentioned, we're currently working on enhancing the sessions' functionality. The ability to edit sessions is in the pipeline. The work on this particular feature hasn't started yet, but one of our devs is looking into it.
Is this Session panel in vivaldi://experiments/ chromium's or Vivaldi's feature?
@Gregor This is a feature created by Vivaldi.
@LonM When it's gonna be released?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gregor In 5.8 Snapshot: open vivaldi://experiments/ , there enable Sessions Panel, hover panel bar, context menu Edit → Customise Toolbar, in toolbar editor select "Sessions" and drag to toolbar, close toolbar editor.
@DoctorG
I know, i just wanted to know when it will be released as an official feature.
@Gregor I don't know an official timeline.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gregor I am not allowed to tell when.
