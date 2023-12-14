What do you mean by "one windwo = one session ? The session is as it is. Whatever the number of windows is. I don't understand why it is called sessions while it cannot be overwrited. It is just the saved snapshot of tabs. I would like to be able open and close sessions with one click and not even care about saving them. I want it to be done AUTOMATICALLY! I don't need so many copies of session (only if i don't want it). I also don't use bookmarks, because they are uncomfortable for me. I want to do it all in sessions which i can close and save them for later use. It could be also the great replace for Onetab extension, which does not support vivaldi tab groups. I also want to be able browse tabs in speeddial like i do it with bookmarks.