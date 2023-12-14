Solved List Existing Sessions on Save Session
Pesala Ambassador
Would allow overwriting of existing sessions or renaming with a prefix/suffix.
Request rendered redundant by implementation of the Sessions Panel.
@pesala I wonder if it could be implemented as a "special folder" inside bookmarks. That would allow us to preview whats inside of every session.
Many times I forget whats inside a session, and my session list keeps growing. Sometimes I need to rearrange part of the tabs and move them to another session. It would be really easy to do that in the context of bookmarks.
Sessions is a great feature but in its current implementation I feel very constrained. Please Vivaldi GODS give us the freedom we need!
@ecli One can already save a set of tabs as a new bookmark folder, but sessions store more than the URLs of the pages. They also save the zoom level for each tab, the scroll position, etc. Bookmarks cannot do all of that.
@pesala Yes, i'm kind of migrating the use of session to the bookmark folder, but as you said there's lots of stuff not being saved as "simply bookmarks".
According to circumstance I'm using one or the other. Every method has its quirks and pro/cons.
TyrianMollusk
@pesala Bookmarks could do that, if they stored more information in bookmarks. These are computers, here. They could do a lot more than list some named URLs.
Either way, the bookmark interface would be a good start to managing session contents. It's going to end up looking like that one way or the other.
Pesala Ambassador
@tyrianmollusk It would break export of bookmarks, which is just HTML. Take a look in User Data/Default/Sessions/*.bin
It really needs its own Sessions Panel
Hi!
Let's make a cumulative suggestion about new and improved sessions manager?
- List of sessions at Side panel
- Session management at Side panel
- One session = one window
- Session name = window name
- Choose wich session to start when V starts (Default session)
- Session autosave
- Maybe rename it to Window Management
The linked Sessions Panel thread already has over 100 votes. It would do this and more, but maybe this request is easier to implement.
It would be enough for me as I don't use sessions extensively.
I could also live with just an "update session" functionality. Auto save would be even better.
What do you mean by "one windwo = one session ? The session is as it is. Whatever the number of windows is. I don't understand why it is called sessions while it cannot be overwrited. It is just the saved snapshot of tabs. I would like to be able open and close sessions with one click and not even care about saving them. I want it to be done AUTOMATICALLY! I don't need so many copies of session (only if i don't want it). I also don't use bookmarks, because they are uncomfortable for me. I want to do it all in sessions which i can close and save them for later use. It could be also the great replace for Onetab extension, which does not support vivaldi tab groups. I also want to be able browse tabs in speeddial like i do it with bookmarks.
@ViWalter See Session Management in help.
A session may be:
- Several selected tabs — e.g. a tab stack or a pair of tiled tabs
- An entire window with multiple tabs, tab stacks, and tiled tabs
- Multiple windows, each with different sets of tabs.
When I am working on a particular project for some time, e.g. a new translation of a Pali Sutta, I tile three tabs with the text, its commentary, and a Pali dictionary. I save that set of three tiled tabs as a session. The tab tiling, the zoom level of each tab, and the scroll position is remembered.
I can return to work on the project at any time by opening the session in a new window, or in the current window. Since I have two monitors, I usually open the session on my secondary monitor and my Web Publishing application on the primary monitor.
-
boroda74 Translator
I've added the possibility to overwrite existing sessions in my Session Manager mod. Maybe somebody will find this mod useful.
richardcox13
This would be really helpful. Sessions are on going work, and I want to be able to update the set of open pages when switching away so I can return later.
Lots of "name (n)" sessions just makes the session list longer and requires cleanup.
-
It would be really great to save and switch between saved sessions or workspaces right from within the tab area. The now defunct Omni Web displayed tabs like Vidalia does but it allowed for saving and quickly switching between sessions or saved workspaces.
I've assigned shortcut to the Open Save Sessions window, and I trigger it using a BetterTouchTool finger gesture, but even that process is a tad slow. A lot more could be done with saved sessions in Vivaldi.
-
So how much likes it needs to get this function implemented ?
@boroda74 sorry, could not find this mod there. Which one should i install to overwrite sessions ? I don't need autosave but only to manually overwrite session when i want...
boroda74 Translator
@ViWalter said in List Existing Sessions on Save Session:
@boroda74 sorry, could not find this mod there. Which one should i install to overwrite sessions ? I don't need autosave but only to manually overwrite session when i want...
Modified quote from my post:
Download sessions-panel.js and sessions-panel-classic-colors.css files and install them using (already compiled) VivaldiModManager.
You can install alternative stylesheet sessions-panel-theme-colors.css if you want Session Panel mod to use Vivaldi theme colors, but don't install both stylesheets simultaneously!
And instructions for installing VivaldiModManager:
Unpack "VivaldiModManager" folder from archive to your "Vivaldi\Application" folder and run "VivaldiModManager.exe" from "Vivaldi\Application\VivaldiModManager" folder.
Don't miss application menu shown by clicking on application icon
jparoline Ambassador
@eldarado All this but call it workspaces!! Workspaces needs ALL this functionality. Autosave and persistence with easy startup of a session with the option to boot into it's own windowed V instance
pauloaguia Translator
@jparoline As far as I can tell, Worksapces already have persistence... Unless you've enabled to setting to always start the browser from scratch, rather from the previous session or something like that.
And you can see the workspaces, windows, tabs, etc in the Windows panel.
Besides, has nobody noticed the "In Progress" tag at the top of this post? It's already being done
And if you have installed the most recent snapshots I think it's already available (you may need to go to vivaldi://experiments/ and enable Workspaces and Session Panel to see these features)
-
jparoline Ambassador
With the new update to 6.0 and off of snapshot, the persistence on my workspaces is FIXED! But now my new tabs open in the default browser instead of my open workspace. Not sure if this is just my install or if anyone else is seeing that too. I'mma make/look for a bug ticket for it.