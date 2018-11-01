Button or Shortcut to Pause Video Player
-
jkierzkowski
We can mute a tab. But when I have some music playing in a YouTube tab in the background (in a background window) and need to pause, not mute it, I have to find that window, then find that tab and pause the music.
I'd like to be able to pause the player while using any Vivaldi window, or at least using the window containing the tab.
-
@jkierzkowski Good suggestion - until that is implemented at least you can speed up the search a bit.
Press "F2" to open the quick command menu than type a term to circle the tab you're searching for - like youtube or the artists name or the song title or whatever else works in your case best.
Now there should be a list under the section "Tabs" that found related search words in all of your open tabs - regardless what your active window is and in what other window your music is playing. (This also works with private windows btw)
Just click on the correct entry or hit it with the enter button and the selected tab becomes your new active tab.
-
jkierzkowski
@zaibon Yes, I know. But actually, finding the tab is not the point. Usually, I know where the tab is and where to click.
-
carryingcaseoftools
@jkierzkowski said in Button or Shortcut to Pause Video Player:
We can mute a tab. But when I have some music playing in a YouTube tab in the background (in a background window) and need to pause, not mute it
Chrome has this natively, it is very useful. A sophisticated media-bar that lists all media you have run in the session with an ability to pause it or mute it or cast it to a bluetooth speaker. I think one should also be able to close the respective tab, in the same menu, it only requires a little X button next to the Pause button.
-
Pesala Ambassador
Add the page with the media as a web panel, then accessing it to pause playback is easier. Right-click on its panel icon and select the desktop version if you want to play the video with the panel closed.
-
jkierzkowski
Forget it, it turned useless meanwhile, at least on a Linux Mint system. YT and other videos are recognized by the system and can be controlled using sound applet or keyboard shortcuts. I don't need a browser-specific solution.
-
@jkierzkowski
It's easy to do, but Windows only.
AHK Script.
^!y:: SendEvent, {Media_Play_Pause} Return
-
Any news? Yandex Browser have this feature 3 years already and it is really useful.
https://dzen.ru/media/yandexbrowser/polnyi-kontrol-nad-muzykoi-v-novom-iandeksbrauzere-5dd4f6f61d7c9c37ebedb4b8
-
-
@shifte wow, thanks, will check this out
-
Is it possible to implement a pause function as a button directly on the tab? Like the ‘mute’ button is done.