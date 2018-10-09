As a developer who has so many times fought against issues caused by dates in the wrong formats, I've sometimes found some comfort in the fact that I could rely in the locale settings to instruct the client on how to configure his system to make things work the way (s)he wanted to. Or to get some information from the customer's configuration to present things in the way (s)he intended.

Now if the browser can come on top and ruin all that, no thank you... there are further implications to this other than just the way the dates are displayed. There's lots of parsing code written, for instance, based on the locale of the user agent, you shouldn't let the browser change some of its settings independently and expect the rest of the world to have to figure it out.

@luetage, there's a lot more than those that you displayed - what about long date formats, the language when you type the months in textual rather than numeric form, using - instead of / as a separator, etc. And if you start messing with dates, pretty soon someone would ask to use the ',' as a decimal separator, even though the system is configured to use the '.' or to display the currency symbol at the left instead of at the right of the number.

Ideally, there would be a standard for the user agent to pass this format information independently from the locale, but since that doesn't exist, please don't wreck things further than they already are...