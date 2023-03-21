Either the font size of the context menu changes according to the UI zoom setting, or there should be a separate setting for context menu font size, or at the very least, the font size should be the same as that of Windows 11's system.

See the screen capture below. The left is Vivaldi's page context menu, and the right is Windows 11's desktop's context menu. Notice how the menu font size of Vivaldi is small.

Every single time when I ask for the ability to set bigger a font for any app, there always is a reply that says "change the system's font size", but this is not an option, because each app uses different font sizes and changing system font size will cause problems with some of the apps. I mean, the problem is just obvious with the screenshot above. Imagine if I use 150% system font size to make that Vivaldi's font size 150% bigger than that. The same 150% will also be applied to the Windows's menu on the right, making the font too big, because I think the font size is good enough as it is.