Important: New details, please look into the end of this post!

I've the same issue like the user in this topic.

I want to use the inspect shortcut to toggle the inspect-tool from the developer-tools.

What is the inspect-tool and how you can access it

With this shortcut you can instantly inspect an element and get the position of the selected element in the DOM-Tree of the developer-tools.

In Windows this shortcut called with the shortcut CTRL+SHIFT+C. On a MAC you should call this shortcut with CMD+SHIFT+C.

(You can also see the shortcut by hovering the inspect-icon top-left in the opened developer-tools)*

But I don't get this shortcut to work with Vivaldi. I'm used with this shortcut since Firefox, tested it in Chrome (where it also works) and now want to use it in Vivaldi.

When I press CMD+SHIFT+C, nothing happens.

First idea was that it could be already used by a keyboard-shortcut and I was right, something about notes used this shortuct and I removed it. Looked if a extension (umatrix, tempermonkey, ublock, lastpass) used this shortcut, also no.

But still, nothing happens when I press these keys to toggle the inspect-tool.

Any idea, how to solve/fix that?

New details: Thanks to QuHno and some tests we found out some new details related to this issue.

It isn't platform related. You've to click everytimes into the dev-tool-panel/popup, otherwise the shortcut/hotkey will not be recognized.

So with this workaround it works on the half way. But this keyboard-shortcut should be getting recognized outside of the developer-tool-panel, too. Otherwise the user would be forced to click everytimes into the panel, just to use the shortcut again (would be a strange usability).

So it seems, it is a slight usability bug.