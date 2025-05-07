Alls, started using Vivaldi on Linux and Android a while ago and still trying to get used to it; one thing that currently, repeatedly takes my time is desktop Vivaldi starting over like once or twice a week claiming my profile is "in use" and asking me to use a "Work" profile instead, then, claiming that it's risky to continue but I don't have any other real options than that (don't want to create a new profile) - and when I do, all my active logins are lost, my stored passwords are lost and my browser sync is disconnected.

This is /quite/ weird. Any idea what's going on here? First idea was that maybe an instance of Vivaldi kept running in the background but that doesn't seem the case. Any way to fix this?

Thanks,

Kristian