Hello! I do not know if this is very reasonable to ask, but I would enjoy being able to close any tab when I display them vertically with, with a tab bar having the minimal possible width.

In that setup, the tabs are only icons and occupy minimal space, which I like (but am probably also the only person to do so).

Firefox has an amazing UI for this in my opinion, with a tiny close button on the upper left of tab icons. For now, Vivaldi (like Brave, and probably Edge too though I haven't tried) only allows me to close the currently focused tab, and I have to hover the icon to do so. I do not find this really intuitive, but again, that's my taste!

Thank you in advance for considering it, I understand there are other more important features in the pipeline at the moment.