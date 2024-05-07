[Window Panel] Close Tab Stack with Middle-Mouse-Button click
This does not need an explanation, one. click. 'nough said.
@npro One can already do this with a single left-click.
I have renamed to tab stack in the screen shot.
@Pesala Thanks for your opinion but MMB-click on a huge area (the tab) is incredibly faster and easier than hunting down the "x" cross, which can be additionally very distracting if enabled, since you are seeing it constantly moving when hovering over tabs.
@npro hey...
Close Tab Stack with Middle-Mouse-Button click
...now that sounds kinda sorta familiar, where have i heard [been doing, every day ] that, before? along with heaps of other super-convenient mouse-action controllability of the tab tree...