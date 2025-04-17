How to re-open normally closed windows of Vivaldi (NOT related to crash of Vivaldi)
-
I had opened two windows of Vivaldi, in which only the main WorkSpaces had different sets of tabs. The rest of the workspaces were common in both windows.
Then I saw a notification for new version of Vivaldi, and so I closed both windows one by one, and then installed the update.
When I restarted Vivaldi, I expected both windows to pop up.
Instead, only the last-closed window got restored.
I checked the "Windows" tab of the side panel. The closed window is not listed under the closed tabs node.
How do I restore the closed window?
- I have not saved both windows as sessions. So that option is not available.
- The history will not show all tabs in the closed window as a distinct set, so I will have to pick one tab at a time. That's too tedious!
-
@Raindrops1 said in How to re-open normally closed windows of Vivaldi (NOT related to crash of Vivaldi):
so I closed both windows one by one
No. You should use Vivaldi menu → Exit.
Otherwise you lose the opened windows except that last closed.
Check Window panel → Closed tabs → listed tabs → context menu → Reopen.
Sadly there is no information to which window a tabs belogs to. Not so nice for usability.
-
That's not intuitive.
Universally, clicking on the X button is the same as Menu -> Exit!
Also, the closed window(s) should appear in the Windows panel.
How do I add this to wishlist/grivance?
-
@Raindrops1 said in How to re-open normally closed windows of Vivaldi (NOT related to crash of Vivaldi):
That's not intuitive.
I agree.
If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
-
When I do this I see the closed Windows in the Window Panel
-
@npro Strange, no for me on Windows.
I tested like this:
Start Vivaldi
Open 4 tabs (see Fenster)
Open new window
Open my blog
Close window with the blog tab
Menu Exit
Restart Vivaldi
-
@DoctorG I should have known it would be that trivial... It is the good old one, Linux >>> Windoze ...
-
@npro Whic Vivaldi version?
-
@DoctorG
7.4.3664.3and
7.3.3635.11
-
Crazy bug!
I will report.
VB-116386 "Window Panel for Closed Tabs should have information on window2 - Confirmed
-
@DoctorG I see you want to be a good christian helping Windoze users... ok fine. But just because of this week.
-
@Raindrops1 FIne you foudn a bug.
-
@DoctorG btw why did you go Menu - Exit, OP said he/she just closed the 2 windows.
-
@npro No, i closed one by one, that is the bug.
With Exit the same bug.
Window Panel has aissue.
-
@npro Exactly!
I was used to this. Vivaldi must have lost that feature recently.