I had opened two windows of Vivaldi, in which only the main WorkSpaces had different sets of tabs. The rest of the workspaces were common in both windows.

Then I saw a notification for new version of Vivaldi, and so I closed both windows one by one, and then installed the update.

When I restarted Vivaldi, I expected both windows to pop up.

Instead, only the last-closed window got restored.

I checked the "Windows" tab of the side panel. The closed window is not listed under the closed tabs node.

How do I restore the closed window?