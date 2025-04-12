Closing when adding a new profile
When I try to add a new profile from Manage Profiles > Add Profile, I enter the name of the new profile and the browser closes.
If I choose to switch to the guest profile, it also closes.
Vivaldi is newly updated. 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel)
Any ideas?
@nofloda Please, in English in support forum, use Translator to post here.
Tell about:
- Linux
- Desktop Environment
- Snap or Flatpak package
When I try to add a new profile, from Manage profiles > Add profile, I enter the name of the new profile and the browser closes.
If I choose to switch to guest profile, it also closes.
Vivaldi is freshly updated. 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel)
Any ideas?
@nofloda What happens if you run in shell just for a test if Vivaldi creates profile folder:
vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/TESTVIV &
When I run the command given in the command line, it tells me that Vivaldi is not found.
System:
Kernel: 5.15.0-136-generic x86_64 bits: 64 compiler: gcc v: 11.4.0 Desktop: Cinnamon 6.0.4
tk: GTK 3.24.33 wm: muffin vt: 7 dm: LightDM 1.30.0 Distro: Linux Mint 21.3 Virginia
base: Ubuntu 22.04 jammy
Flatpack package.
Thanks for your help
@nofloda said in Cierre al agregar nuevo perfil:
When I run the command given in the command line, it tells me that Vivaldi is not found.
Start with shell:
flatpak run com.vivaldi.Vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/UUUU &
Close Welcome screen with Ctrl+W
Add a profile with Manage Profiles
No crash?
@nofloda If previous with flatpak command started Vivaldi crashes with profile management, run this:
flatpak run --verbose com.vivaldi.Vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/UUUU &
Create in Vivaldi a profile or Guest Profile
if you get a crash, copy the output of shell and post here
The new profile was created correctly, I even synchronised it, and everything worked correctly.
If I now run Vivaldi normally, the same thing happens as before. The created profile does not appear when I try to change it and the same error occurs.
Sorry, I just saw these errors
Gtk-Message: 13:21:24.500: Failed to load module "xapp-gtk3-module"
Gtk-Message: 13:21:24.707: Failed to load module "xapp-gtk3-module"
[2:2:0412/132124.808987:ERROR:search_engines_managers_factory.cc(77)] File can't be read: /tmp/UUUU/search_engines.json
[2:2:0412/132124.810615:ERROR:search_engines_managers_factory.cc(77)] File can't be read: /tmp/UUUU/search_engines_prompt.json
MESA-INTEL: warning: Haswell Vulkan support is incomplete
[45:45:0412/132124.922885:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No existe el fichero o el directorio (2)
[45:45:0412/132124.923007:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No existe el fichero o el directorio (2)
@nofloda OK, we will not use the new data-dir folder, that was only a test.
Now start the profile which does not work with:
flatpak run --verbose com.vivaldi.Vivaldi &
Switch profile Guest View
After the crash copy the shell output
And post here with the </> button in a reply
The browser opens normally and when I switch to guest profile it closes.
This is what appears on the command line
F: No installations directory in /etc/flatpak/installations.d. Skipping
F: Opening system flatpak installation at path /var/lib/flatpak
F: Opening user flatpak installation at path /home/adolfo/.local/share/flatpak
F: Opening user flatpak installation at path /home/adolfo/.local/share/flatpak
F: Opening system flatpak installation at path /var/lib/flatpak
F: Skipping parental controls check for app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/x86_64/stable since parental controls are disabled globally
F: Opening user flatpak installation at path /home/adolfo/.local/share/flatpak
F: Opening system flatpak installation at path /var/lib/flatpak
F: /var/lib/flatpak/runtime/org.freedesktop.Platform/x86_64/24.08/53a6fd40948b4eb8ee9fdf7a74f209c07f04975be7ffcba0bb18b2464eeed678/files/lib32 does not exist
F: Cleaning up unused container id 1441230605
F: Cleaning up unused container id 1189393072
F: Allocated instance id 2309400703
F: Add defaults in dir /com/vivaldi/Vivaldi/
F: Add locks in dir /com/vivaldi/Vivaldi/
F: Xdg dir xdg-pictures/Vivaldi Captures is $HOME (i.e. disabled), ignoring
F: Allowing wayland access
F: Allowing x11 access
F: Allowing pulseaudio access
F: Pulseaudio user configuration file '/home/adolfo/.config/pulse/client.conf': Error al abrir el archivo /home/adolfo/.config/pulse/client.conf: No existe el archivo o el directorio
F: CUPS configuration file '/home/adolfo/.cups/client.conf': Error al abrir el archivo /home/adolfo/.cups/client.conf: No existe el archivo o el directorio
F: CUPS configuration file '/etc/cups/client.conf': Error al abrir el archivo /etc/cups/client.conf: No existe el archivo o el directorio
F: Running 'bwrap --args 42 xdg-dbus-proxy --args=45'
F: Running 'bwrap --args 42 vivaldi'
Gtk-Message: 13:44:57.749: Failed to load module "xapp-gtk3-module"
@nofloda Looks like this error in Mint with Flatpak.
https://github.com/linuxmint/xapp/issues/173
-
If newly created profiles crash then it could be a permission issue.
"something is rotten in the kingdom of flatpak"