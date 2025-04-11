How to get rid of Startpage search engine
-
In the last day of so Startpage has made itself the default search engine. I cannot disable it. If I set my preferred search engine (duckduckgo) it works on one search and then reverts to startpage.
If I type https://duckduckgo.com into the address bar and hit ENTER the search results are displayed in https://startpage.com
Annoying, to say the least.
Any ideas on removing Startpage?
Thanks
-
@Midnorthmongerer Extension perhaps?
-
Midnorthmongerer
No. Or at least I cannot see it under Tools > Extensions
In the search engine selection dialog Duckduck is indicated as the default but the situation is as described.
Hijacking comes to mind.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Midnorthmongerer There is no search engine selection dialog. You can visit search settings and should have the option to set default searches for standard, private, and image search through dropdown menus.
-
Semantics.
Dialog, modal form, pop up form, call it what you will. I shall call it a dialog form because it pops up over the working window of the app and requires an action to close it. <sigh>
-
@Midnorthmongerer said in How to get rid of Startpage search engine:
I cannot see it under Tools > Extensions
Can't see what?
Any extension could cause this, try your search setting in Guest Profile.
-
@TbGbe I use just two extensions and they have been there for awhile before this latest nonsense erupted.
But thanks for the reply
-
Nevermind, but thanks for the more positive replies.
More drama: now the search field is only inputting right to left .
I can't do this anymore. Back to Firefox.
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
Looks like you picked DDG for private browsing. Can't be too sure because your screenshot doesn't show the actual selected engines, but in the list below DDG has the "PRIVATE" tag, so that leads me to believe that.