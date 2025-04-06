2nd downloads not working on tinkercad.com
-
Tinkercad is a free web CAD app which allows exporting (downloading) the model in STL format. In Vivaldi the first time I export the model, the resulting file is downloaded as expected, but the second and subsequent times nothing happens. All downloads work in Chrome.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60968/downloads-not-working-from-second-time-in-web-outlook-owa is possibly related but it is still an issue on tinkercad.
I'm using Vivaldi 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision e0466195268aad4e277ebc1166bdcc881ed724f6
on Linux (Debian amd64 bookworm), KDE. Happy to post any further diagnostic info is you let me know what would be useful.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ajtc Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG Thanks, I submitted the bug with the issue reference VB-116064 .
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ajtc Sad that they force users to register. I can not test downloads.