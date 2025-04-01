Hi,

I activate/deactive and deinstall extensions. When I restart Vivaldi, they are back to the former configurations, including the ones I removed. I am not exactly sure when this issue started. Maybe with the recent update.

I tried checking the policies and don't see any issue. I deinstalled the extensions, cleared the cache, cleared the cookies, the extension folder was gone in the .config, deactivated the chrome webstore, cleared the sync, re-synced anew, etc., restarted and - bam - the extensions all re-install and reset their activation setting.

Whyyyyy? What else? Anyone any idea? I really don't want to clean re-install Vivaldi right now. I've got multiple project workspaces set up and a very demanding work week. Afaik, I will have to redo all the workspaces when I do a clean install, isn't that still so? If it's the only solution I'll do it, of course, but later this week

I'm on Linux Mint 21.3 Cinnamon with Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit). Not he most savvy linuxer. Thank you for any insight!

~eni