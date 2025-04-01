Extensions reset persistently
Hi,
I activate/deactive and deinstall extensions. When I restart Vivaldi, they are back to the former configurations, including the ones I removed. I am not exactly sure when this issue started. Maybe with the recent update.
I tried checking the policies and don't see any issue. I deinstalled the extensions, cleared the cache, cleared the cookies, the extension folder was gone in the .config, deactivated the chrome webstore, cleared the sync, re-synced anew, etc., restarted and - bam - the extensions all re-install and reset their activation setting.
Whyyyyy? What else? Anyone any idea? I really don't want to clean re-install Vivaldi right now. I've got multiple project workspaces set up and a very demanding work week. Afaik, I will have to redo all the workspaces when I do a clean install, isn't that still so? If it's the only solution I'll do it, of course, but later this week
I'm on Linux Mint 21.3 Cinnamon with Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit). Not he most savvy linuxer. Thank you for any insight!
~eni
@enicchi Guessing... are you using Sync?
@lfisk Yes, but I tried disabling it, deleting, resetting, new syncing, so I don't see the connection. Is there a known issue?
@enicchi I would disconnect from Sync. Make your changes. Restart Vivaldi and see if it's the same as you left it before restarting. If so Sync is pulling in the old Extensions you had from another machines Sync settings or what is saved in the Sync cloud
@lfisk Progress, thank you! Sometimes there's a blind spot from trying so much... I deleted the synced files a few times before and tried multiple ways with sync on/off, but that did not work. However I now logged out of my account completely and that did the trick.
Logging in again and - the removed extensions are back. So far so good. I see no way to purge old data from my account. Deleting from the browser setting obviously does not work. I haven't used any of the other machines running Vivaldi in a while, so there shouldn't be an active sync interfering
I suppose the easiest way is to just make a new account
Thank you again!
@enicchi Probably too late to help now but... When prompted for your Sync encryption key select the red circled "Forgot Your Password" and you'll get the top right box which can wipe your data. You can then start Sync again with your current data and new (or reused) encryption key.
@lfisk Hi, not too late. I'm still at work
That's what I did multiple times. There shouldn't be any sync data on the server anymore. The only thing that is really making a difference is logging out completely. I assume it's not deleting everything for some reason
//edit: I contacted the team to have a look. Else I make a new account.
Thanks a bunch for your help!
@enicchi That seems strange but I'm no expert in that area. I rarely use Sync. Mostly just for testing stuff like right now and setting up a new device. Not knowing how two devices will intermingle settings keeps me from using it for anything else