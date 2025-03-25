Having Army of Lovers' "Crucified" sample music as Vivaldi start music
-
Vivaldi oozes love since 7.2, which you can admire by opening any New Window or Private Window*, so I believe a sample from Army of Lovers' "Crucified" , which you can hear here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=di18hTFTwIw , is very appropriate as an intro when starting the browser for the first time.
Vote if you are surrounded with love, and ooze love from every part of your body like me and Vivaldi.
*
-
@npro Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24200/optional-program-sounds Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests