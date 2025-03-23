Error in bookmarks maneger design
Bookmarks maneger in chrome is better.
In Vivaldi bookmarks manager is inconvenient.
Chrome bookmarks maneger have 2 navigation level.
I have many bookmarks.
In Vivaldi i have long (very long!) list bookmarks and folders.
In Chrome i have left panel with folders and right panel with bookmarks.
Bookmark manager is used by experienced users because they have many bookmarks. The more bookmarks, the more inconvenient Vivaldi bookmark manager is. Paradox.
Now the manager work like a simple list. It looks pompous, but feels like a txt file with a list of links.
chrome://bookmarks/ redirect on vivaldi:bookmarks.
Please, give me the option to turn this off.
Or fix bookmarks maneger design.
Pesala Ambassador
@vladsareh Please vote for the existing request: Bookmark Manager Improvements.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@vladsareh said in Error in bookmarks maneger design:
chrome://bookmarks/ redirect on vivaldi:bookmarks.
Please, give me the option to turn this off.
️Experimental settings on own risk (not recommended by Vivaldi Team):
- Open vivaldi://experiments
- [×] Enable Chrome Pages
- Restart
- open chrome://bookmarks
If this break anything, you are responsible for experiments, and do not blame helpers/supporters.
@DoctorG i don't think the flag will enable the chromium bookmarks page.
I suspect OP want to use the link to go there, but that was removed years ago.
It just allow to use
chrome://bookmarksto actually go to
vivaldi://bookmarks/
vivaldi:bookmarks.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Hadden89 If the user wants chrome-URLs he will get them.
