Bookmarks maneger in chrome is better.

In Vivaldi bookmarks manager is inconvenient.

Chrome bookmarks maneger have 2 navigation level.

I have many bookmarks.

In Vivaldi i have long (very long!) list bookmarks and folders.

In Chrome i have left panel with folders and right panel with bookmarks.

Bookmark manager is used by experienced users because they have many bookmarks. The more bookmarks, the more inconvenient Vivaldi bookmark manager is. Paradox.

Now the manager work like a simple list. It looks pompous, but feels like a txt file with a list of links.

chrome://bookmarks/ redirect on vivaldi:bookmarks.

Please, give me the option to turn this off.

Or fix bookmarks maneger design.