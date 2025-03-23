[SOLVED] v7.2.3621.67 - confusing address bar, dropdown list results are not grouped any more
Hi all,
when one types something int to the address bar, several things can happen, based on what a user has decided to enable or disable in Vivaldi's settings - sure.
I guess I don't see the forest for the trees , as if I remember correctly, when I used to type something into the address bar box in previous versions, let's say that I had set its dropdown to go through my bookmarks and history, it did group the results in that dropdown box, clearly indicating which is a bookmark and which will be from the browsing history.
This is gone. They are all lumped together. And there are hardly any results, only a miniscule list. What setting(s) and where would I need to change to have them be grouped again and have the same extent as before?
Thanks a bunch in advance.
/addendum: I guess that my question is about how to undo "[New][Address bar] Refactor autocomplete and drop down suggestions (VB-112646)" which I just spotted on the Vivaldi blog post for v7.2
/addendum: having read and learned even more about this address bar change, e.g. by going through the comments of the 7.2 blog post, and having used the address bar for a bit - yeah, I guess what I'm searching for is how to get rid of this change and have the former behavior back. and a pretty please
mib2berlin Soprano
@RogerWilco
Hi, this will not happen, one reason to remove the old address bar is to many time needed to maintain two address bars one for Android and one for Desktop.
You may know of hundreds of posts how bad the address bar is in the past.
Now the new address bar is bad.
The grouping was a bug in the first 7.2 version or the snapshot, I still have 7.1 installed as standalone, there was no grouping.
Cheers, mib
For me, the most annoying thing about the bookmark handling by the new address bar is that for some bookmarks the url is shown for others the path were the bookmark is "stored".
I don't care about the latter, I want to see the url for all bookmarks that are shown in the address bar drop down menu, but I couldn't find a setting that would allow me to set this behavior. Maybe it's somewhere and I missed it - or maybe there isn't such a setting - in which case it should be added.
It also appears to be the case that the bookmark "tags" are not searched any more in the address bar, thereby rendering notes in those bookmark fields useless, when they reliably allowed for more easily finding specific bookmarks, say if they dealt with some specific subject and had received a 'keyword' in it.
@mib2berlin I guess we are talking past each other, so let me try to present my postition in a different way:
the v7.2.x address bar dropdown list offers way less retrieved information when I enter information into it (the below posted screenshots are not meant to show that long(er) list but to show how results were 'grouped')
the pre-v7.2.x address bar dropdown list, according to my settings to only process bookmarks + history, made it clear which of the results originated from where exactly.. I quickly set up a VM with v.7.1.3570.60 to showcase what I mean.
and regarding finding bookmarks using the bookmarks description field with say 'tags':
@RogerWilco I think what you want can be found here:
vivaldi:experiments
That's what I gather from past comments anyway, but I think it goes away in 7.3. Anyway, let us know if it is, I'm not on 7.2 yet.
@rseiler What should I specifically be looking for in:
vivaldi:experiments
The thing is, once I had noticed this address bar change, and then realizing how it is getting in the way of long established workflows, led/leads to "Ugh, no, I can't stand it, at all, and I don't want it.". Add Google Manifest v3 and a maimed webrequest API and the lack of comparable hardware acceleration on Linux (and Chrome is a big no-no, so the remaining options aren't really numerous) to it all and the situation becomes less and less appealing. I could of course pull Vivaldi profile data from backup, from a pre 7.2 version state and be installing a 7.1 version, but in the case of a browser, which accesses the WAN, this'd be idiotic, e.g. in terms of potential vulnerabilities. So this again would point to seeking alternatives.
Vivaldi shines in so many other aspects, it really does, but this is, metaphorically speaking, a too big bitter pill to swallow.
UPDATE
I think that I found what you meant:
Disable Chromium Omnibox search results in Address FIeld
Pheeew, dodged that bullet.
Thank you very much, @rseiler
@RogerWilco Yes. And if it's true that it's just temporary, I'm sure v7.3 will have a lot more polish on the new way, so most of the kinks should be worked out by then.
Interestingly, in v7.1 it was also there but was a little different:
I'm not quite sure what its purpose was then.
-
TyrionTargaryen Patron
Thanks a lot for making this post, and thanks @rseiler for pointing us in the right direction.
This has been driving me nuts since I updated to 7.2. Not a fan of this change, to be honest. It feels like they reduced features instead of adding/keeping.
@RogerWilco said in [SOLVED] v7.2.3621.67 - confusing address bar, dropdown list results are not grouped any more:
made it clear which of the results originated from where exactly
This still works if you have "Always Show Item's Badge" checked under Settings -> Address Bar -> Address Field Options
-
@pangolin Thank you. Good to know. So then it's seemingly down to getting more results from entered text in the address bar (in my case, on daily driver PC's, only history and bookmarks) and those Bookmark Description fields to also be processed.
So in part it had been me not seeing the forest for the trees. And offering the users a lot of choices is undoubtedly nothing that I would complain about in Vivaldi.
Thanks for the tip!
With that enabled, the results of the bookmarks are shown with full url again, just like in pre-7.2. Works even instantly without restart - contrary to what the info of that feature says.
But given that this option is located in "experiments" not in "settings" gives it a higher change of being removed in the future, I'm afraid...
-
Thanks for the Chromium Omnibox setting tip! I just went and checked the box to disable it (on Win), and now the two main issues I had have been solved.
1/ Search box did not respect my settings, ie. that no suggestions should be shown.
2/ Address bar now does a full URL search again. eg. I used to type eden.wiki to check previous pages I'd visited on Another Eden Wiki, and until now, typing eden would show me the Home page from history, but as soon as I hit that dot eden. no results at all, as if it were only looking at the titles of pages in History, not their addresses!