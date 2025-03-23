Hi all,

when one types something int to the address bar, several things can happen, based on what a user has decided to enable or disable in Vivaldi's settings - sure.

I guess I don't see the forest for the trees , as if I remember correctly, when I used to type something into the address bar box in previous versions, let's say that I had set its dropdown to go through my bookmarks and history, it did group the results in that dropdown box, clearly indicating which is a bookmark and which will be from the browsing history.

This is gone. They are all lumped together. And there are hardly any results, only a miniscule list. What setting(s) and where would I need to change to have them be grouped again and have the same extent as before?

Thanks a bunch in advance.

/addendum: I guess that my question is about how to undo "[New][Address bar] Refactor autocomplete and drop down suggestions (VB-112646)" which I just spotted on the Vivaldi blog post for v7.2

/addendum: having read and learned even more about this address bar change, e.g. by going through the comments of the 7.2 blog post, and having used the address bar for a bit - yeah, I guess what I'm searching for is how to get rid of this change and have the former behavior back. and a pretty please