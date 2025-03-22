Hi. I just installed Vivaldi on Tumbleweed by adding the repository for openSUSE. It went perfectly except that on certain websites I see ads and annoying popups which with Firefox+ublock doesn't happen.

My question is if there is a way to avoid these ads or should I install ublock on Vivaldi as well?

The recommended installation method for Vivaldi Linux is adding repositories or through flatpak?

On this website, for example, a window pops up that prevents me from seeing the content if I do not subscribe to it.

https://es.investing.com/indices/major-indices

Regards and thanks for Vivaldi. It is the fastest web browser I have installed on my old computer.