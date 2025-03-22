Ad blocker installation
-
Hi. I just installed Vivaldi on Tumbleweed by adding the repository for openSUSE. It went perfectly except that on certain websites I see ads and annoying popups which with Firefox+ublock doesn't happen.
My question is if there is a way to avoid these ads or should I install ublock on Vivaldi as well?
The recommended installation method for Vivaldi Linux is adding repositories or through flatpak?
On this website, for example, a window pops up that prevents me from seeing the content if I do not subscribe to it.
https://es.investing.com/indices/major-indices
Regards and thanks for Vivaldi. It is the fastest web browser I have installed on my old computer.
-
@manufoss
Hi, I don't would use the flatpack build I use the .rpm since ever on Opensuse Tumbleweed.
I can open https://es.investing.com/indices/major-indices with one popup but after closing it doesn't come back.
I use uBlock Lite for several month on one install but some use AdGuard for extra features.
uBlock Origin will work for now but get removed at some point.
The internal ad blocker need some fine tuning, add external lists and so forth but it is much easier to use an extension.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Ad blocker installation:
@manufoss
Hi, I don't would use the flatpack build I use the .rpm since ever on Opensuse Tumbleweed.
I can open https://es.investing.com/indices/major-indices with one popup but after closing it doesn't come back.
I use uBlock Lite for several month on one install but some use AdGuard for extra features.
uBlock Origin will work for now but get removed at some point.
The internal ad blocker need some fine tuning, add external lists and so forth but it is much easier to use an extension.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for your response. I understand that it is better to disable the ad blocker and internal tracker and install ublock origin right?
Edit: I have installed ublock origin and it now allows me to view the content of the investing website. Thanks
-
@manufoss
Yes, the Vivaldi team is still working on the blocker to keep up with extensions. Check the news blog for change logs if new versions appear.
UBlock Origin stops working in most Chromium browsers in July, test AdGuard for some time if it fits your needs.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@manufoss I’ve been using the internal blocker exclusively for about 2 years. It can do almost anything other blockers do, but you need to be willing to toggle existing lists and to install your own.
For example I don’t see a single popup on your provided page and nothing is blocking navigation.
-
@luetage
Hi, I know you are a fan of the internal but it lacks more than good blocking.
Element picker, beautify blocking and it get tracked on some pages.
I use it on my stable install for testing but in my work horse I use uBlock Lite, I don't need the other features.
Install and forget.
-
sjudenim Supporters
As @luetage mentioned, there are only a few built in lists. uBlock Origin for example does a better job but that's because it uses many more lists.
Here's a collection of what I use (taken from uBlock) that you might find helpful.
https://ublockorigin.pages.dev/filters/filters.min.txt
https://ublockorigin.pages.dev/filters/privacy.min.txt
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/uBlockOrigin/uAssetsCDN@main/filters/badware.min.txt
https://ublockorigin.pages.dev/filters/quick-fixes.min.txt
https://ublockorigin.github.io/uAssetsCDN/filters/unbreak.min.tx
https://filters.adtidy.org/extension/ublock/filters/2_without_easylist.txt
https://filters.adtidy.org/extension/ublock/filters/11.tx
https://malware-filter.gitlab.io/urlhaus-filter/urlhaus-filter-ag-online.tx
https://ublockorigin.github.io/uAssetsCDN/thirdparties/easylist-annoyances.tx
https://ublockorigin.pages.dev/thirdparties/easylist-notifications.txt
https://ublockorigin.github.io/uAssetsCDN/thirdparties/easylist-newsletters.txt
https://phishing-filter.pages.dev/phishing-filter.txt
To add them just go to your Settings->Privacy and Security->Manage Sources and add what you want using the + button
-
@luetage said in Ad blocker installation:
@manufoss I’ve been using the internal blocker exclusively for about 2 years. It can do almost anything other blockers do, but you need to be willing to toggle existing lists and to install your own.
For example I don’t see a single popup on your provided page and nothing is blocking navigation.
Hi. This is what I see when I go to investing.com.
/home/atreides/Imágenes/Capturas de pantalla/Captura desde 2025-03-22 17-00-36.png
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@manufoss I don’t. Although this won’t help you for this case, enable strict blocking in the settings and EasyPrivacy in the trackers. From the defaults in the ad blocking sources enable the English list, this could potentially already fix your issue. Fanboy’s Annoyance list is another good candidate to include: https://easylist.to/easylist/fanboy-annoyance.txt