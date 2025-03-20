In the past year I absolutely fell in love with the luxury of having an RSS feed reader directly in my browser. And like many other users I would love to sync my followed feeds, categories and read/unread statuses across devices.

I understand that Vivaldi is in a browser business and is not in hurry to branch into RSS hosting business. But I would love to use the Vivaldi feed reader as a client for third party services. GoogleReader/FreshRSS API is widely supported across both commercial and self-hosted platforms (either directly or via plugin) and building it into the Vivaldi feed reader would be a huge quaity of life improvement.