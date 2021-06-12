Sync Feeds between Machines?
hopefulhero909
Are there plans to support the syncing of Feed subscriptions between machines? I really love the Feed reader and see it being my default feed reader wherever I go. Thanks!
Thanks for this. I was going to ask the same. And searched for the sync settings before, because I thought that this is of course already there.
pauloaguia Translator
I don't know if there are any plans, but it was one of the first feature requests I did about Mail
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53420/sync-email-rss-calendar-configurations-and-seen-read-statuses
@bmusin open the link @pauloaguia shared above and give that your thumbs up.
@bmusin For IMAP email, by it's nature, is read from the server always, so sync is redundant, POP3 email is different.
Definitely needs more attention, RSS feed sync is a must have, when you have more than one device.
I would definitely love to have this, otherwise we have to add Feeds on all devices manually.