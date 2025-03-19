Suggestion for a "Vivaldi Lens" Feature Inspired by Kagi's Customizable Search Lenses
I wanted to suggest a feature I think could add incredible value to your browser’s ecosystem—something akin to Kagi's "Lens" functionality.
As you may know, Kagi is a privacy-focused paid search engine that offers a unique feature called Lenses, which allows users to refine search results through highly customizable filters.
Users can narrow results by a variety of parameters, such as specific website domains, file types, regions, or even subject-specific areas like academic content, forums, or recipes.
They can also create custom lenses tailored to their exact needs.
This granular level of customization is a compelling feature, and I believe it aligns perfectly with Vivaldi’s user-first philosophy.
Imagine a "Vivaldi Lens" feature integrated into the browser’s search functionality—allowing users to curate their search experience directly from Vivaldi.
Users could:
- Filter results by trusted, high-quality sources.
- Block spammy or irrelevant domains (similar to Kagi’s blocklist tools).
- Create personalized search lenses for work, research, hobbies, or any topic of interest.
- Access intelligent prebuilt lenses for topics like shopping, coding, Fediverse Forums, Forums, PDF's, Programming, Vivaldi Documentation, Usenet/Archive, Academic, or news.
This feature could benefit professionals, researchers, or privacy-conscious users who want more control over their information sources.
For practical implementation, a "Vivaldi Lens" could:
- Build on existing browser search engine integrations, offering advanced options during searches.
- Integrate well with existing privacy tools like the ad-blocking and tracker-blocking features.
- Optionally work in tandem with external search engines (Google, DuckDuckGo, or others) or even incorporate your proprietary search tools.
The added value of such a feature could help Vivaldi distinguish itself from other browsers in even more meaningful ways—further cementing its reputation as the ultimate customizable browser.