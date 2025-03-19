I wanted to suggest a feature I think could add incredible value to your browser’s ecosystem—something akin to Kagi's "Lens" functionality.

As you may know, Kagi is a privacy-focused paid search engine that offers a unique feature called Lenses, which allows users to refine search results through highly customizable filters.

Users can narrow results by a variety of parameters, such as specific website domains, file types, regions, or even subject-specific areas like academic content, forums, or recipes.

They can also create custom lenses tailored to their exact needs.

This granular level of customization is a compelling feature, and I believe it aligns perfectly with Vivaldi’s user-first philosophy.

Imagine a "Vivaldi Lens" feature integrated into the browser’s search functionality—allowing users to curate their search experience directly from Vivaldi.

Users could:

Filter results by trusted, high-quality sources.

Block spammy or irrelevant domains (similar to Kagi’s blocklist tools).

Create personalized search lenses for work, research, hobbies, or any topic of interest.

Access intelligent prebuilt lenses for topics like shopping, coding, Fediverse Forums, Forums, PDF's, Programming, Vivaldi Documentation, Usenet/Archive, Academic, or news.

This feature could benefit professionals, researchers, or privacy-conscious users who want more control over their information sources.

For practical implementation, a "Vivaldi Lens" could:

Build on existing browser search engine integrations, offering advanced options during searches. Integrate well with existing privacy tools like the ad-blocking and tracker-blocking features. Optionally work in tandem with external search engines (Google, DuckDuckGo, or others) or even incorporate your proprietary search tools.

The added value of such a feature could help Vivaldi distinguish itself from other browsers in even more meaningful ways—further cementing its reputation as the ultimate customizable browser.