Hi, Linux Mint 20.3 is reaching end of life, so I recently installed Linux Mint 22 on a new SSD in my desktop pc. Vivaldi has always been my preferred web browser and it's the only browser installed. Since the Linux Mint 22 install I been getting the following strange message when searching the web. It occurs randomly when I click on a result in the google search results, and when I copy/paste the message into google search, to learn more, it just brings up another page with the very same message.

"Our systems have detected unusual traffic from your computer network. This page checks to see if it's really you sending the requests, and not a robot........"<<

The message also includes a reCapture "I am not a robot" thing and also an ip addresses and a very long URL address of about 9 lines in length.

It also has a link to explain "why has this happened" and when I click on the link another long winded message appears that says -

"This page appears when Google automatically detects requests coming from your computer network which appear to be in violation of the Terms of Service........"<<

I'm getting sick of clicking on fire hydrant pics to prove I'm human. It never happened with Vivaldi in Linux Mint 20.3.

Google searches haven't helped, so would anyone know why this is really happening, please?

Edit: I've just noticed the strange message page doesn't appear after I go into Vivaldi settings and delete cookies and browsing history. Don't know if it'll re-appear later though.