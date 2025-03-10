Hi,

yesterday i moved from Opera GX to vivaldi. I love the browser so far but one thing i miss - the sound fx wich give me a feedback on actions.

It is possible to get similar sound effects on actions? Something like a sound if i type a text, i open a new tab or something like that.

Maybe you can help a newbie in this wonderful browser.

If you have more advices, im glad to here them.

Greetings