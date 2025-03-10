Sound Effects / Sound Feedback like Opera GX?
Hi,
yesterday i moved from Opera GX to vivaldi. I love the browser so far but one thing i miss - the sound fx wich give me a feedback on actions.
It is possible to get similar sound effects on actions? Something like a sound if i type a text, i open a new tab or something like that.
Maybe you can help a newbie in this wonderful browser.
If you have more advices, im glad to here them.
Greetings
@sale137 Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24200/optional-program-sounds
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85287/custom-keyboard-typing-sounds
Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
LLonM moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows