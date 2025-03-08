Translate button in address bar on/off
-
Hi all,
can we please have translate button in address bar toggleable independently of other settings?
I'm not native english (duh!) but I want it as default for obvious reasons. I sometimes want to show the page on my screen to someone not knowing the displayed language (or just check out if I'm understanding correctly, or the translator :). I would love the button to be toggleable so I can have it on at all times. I swear I managed to make it appear before the last update somehow but it's gone recently.
Thank you and best wishes.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ilpalazzo Try setting the default language in the Translate Panel to your native language. If I set mine to anything other than English, the translate button shows up in the address bar.
-
@Pesala That did the trick, thanks! Indeed I was messing with the translate panel recently.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ilpalazzo Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests