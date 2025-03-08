Hi all,

can we please have translate button in address bar toggleable independently of other settings?

I'm not native english (duh!) but I want it as default for obvious reasons. I sometimes want to show the page on my screen to someone not knowing the displayed language (or just check out if I'm understanding correctly, or the translator :). I would love the button to be toggleable so I can have it on at all times. I swear I managed to make it appear before the last update somehow but it's gone recently.

Thank you and best wishes.