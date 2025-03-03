Vivaldi notes module as a separate app or as shortcut to fullscreen pageview (android and desktop)
Re: [Standalone / Separate Notes from phone app](for easier direct access)
Hello any news about this?
It would be tremendous helpful to have notes as a separate app (both android and desktop),
Or at least a shortcut to a separate full page view (android), because now window is only part of the screen (making it difficult to view/scroll/write/edit notes).
Shortcut is needed for direct access, instead of via menu.
@peefy, you can open notes as full tab and add as Bookmark
vivaldi:notes
I use apart also the Blue Velvet editor in Desktop and Mobile, you can use it even as PWA in both.
@peefy
On android, you can access the notes file. If someone would write an application for advanced work with it, for working with markup, with tags, with graphics, url-addresses, add a way to synchronize locally with more recent versions of the original notes file from the browser - we would get a useful application.
I wish I could find that someone
@Catweazle Yes I know I can open it in a tab, but I like it in its own window on desktop.
And on android too have it at least full screen, and if possible also as a separate app.
@far4 yes would be great
@peefy, would certainly be great, but as said, use at least for the moment, the mencioned Blue Velvet Editor, It works flawles in Desktop and mobile. It's a complete wordprocessor and HTML editor, store files locally in Html (default, so you can open these direct in the browser or use as web page if you have an host), PDF and TXT. It's free and private.