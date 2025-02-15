Hi Everyone!

I'm not sure if this is the best place for suggesting new features; please let me know if you would like me to post this somewhere else.

I use Vivaldi's sync feature and have it installed on my PC and my smartphone (and I had it on my laptop). While the user interface for it is okay, I think it can be improved if the feature gets integrated into the already existing functionality of Vivaldi.

Current state:

There is a cloud icon that is available on the top right corner. If you use the Vivaldi account, you will see your other devices under it.

The same list is visible on the "Windows" sidebar panel.

The issue is that even though I use groups on my smartphone, all of the tabs are shown on a single level.

Both PC and Android versions have tab groups; this UI significantly limits how users can interact with the tabs.

Limitations:

You can't see the groups that are created on the smartphone.

You can't reorder the tabs.

You can't close the tabs.

You can only open one or open all of them.

When you open the tab, the same URL is just opened on your PC as a new tab, basically as a copy. Now you have the same page opened on 2 devices, and again, there is no way to close that tab on the other device.

On the other hand, we have the "Windows" panel in the sidebar and the tab panel itself on the PC version, and both are very powerful. Another great feature is the Workspace section, and it perfectly integrates with the Windows panel.

Each workspace can have groups and tabs. Each smartphone can have groups and tabs.

Future State:

I'm proposing to show tabs from synced devices as independent workspaces, like this:

When you click on the "synced workspace," all the tabs appear as other normal tabs, just in hibernate mode until you load any tab. (similar to how tabs behave now after a restart)

There could be a small icon or some indicator that this is a synced workspace.

Benefits (which can be implemented gradually):

A behavior that's similar to other tabs and tab groups, from UI and UX perspective

Synced workspaces from a different instance of Vivaldi on PC can be shown, again, as multiple workspaces

Opening tabs from a synced device does not just open a copy of that page on your PC anymore. Cloud tabs can behave like hibernated tabs on PC, and once you click on them, they can load.

Visibility of the hierarchy/groups (minimal information needs to be sent to the servers to support it, if it's not sent already)

Ability to close the tabs and groups. [Scenario 1] - You close the tab from your smartphone or laptop - it is not visible in your browser. [Scenario 2] - You close it from your PC; it is removed from your smartphone. The second scenario is an ideal and seamless experience from my perspective.

Ability to rearrange the tabs and groups

Ability to do the opposite integration, with the visibility of tabs from PC on the smartphone as groups, but now seamless from the perspective of the smartphone UI (imagine the possibilities!)

The least resource-heavy part is the actual UI change and the addition of the groups; only some minimal additional data has to be synced. As for the other features, I suppose closing and rearranging items will trigger more API calls. I would, however, pay to have these features.

I have not seen any browser with such a level of seamless experience and integration, and if there is anyone who will do it, it will be the innovative team behind Vivaldi!

In the end, if tabs are fully integrated, there will be no difference from the user experience perspective between sets of tabs and groups on all of your devices. Each device will show the same set of groups and tabs, and updating one entry in one of the devices will update the view/list on all.

Hopefully I'm not the only one who likes this idea. Please share your thoughts and proposals.