Hey Vivaldi community,

I am trying to move the Vivaldi menu button icon to the right side of the address bar, out of a personal preference. Now given that Vivaldi for desktop's UI is based on web technologies, it should be able to do using a CSS or JavaScript modification. But when I tried doing that using CSS, every time I set the browser in full-screen view, and then exit full-screen, the menu button returns to the top left corner of the tab bar.

I talked to someone previously about this, and they gave me a hint. They said that I should look into writing a JavaScript modification with a mutation observer which should fix the problem. The concern is that I am not an expert in writing JavaScript code. I have some experience with C++, Java, and basic JavaScript in college, but that is all the expertise I have. I would really appreciate some help. Thank you.