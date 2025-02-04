BLOCK shorts/reels/doomscrolling
-
Huktamatyi
TY for this amazing browser. Its so peacful without ads, and its working fine!
I'm using Vivaldi to watch youtube (without ads and with the ability to turn off the screen). I wondered, is there any chance for blocking the short videos /Reels etc... too on android? There are some extensions for that in chrome extensions store working on desktop vivaldi. But it is an android/IOS issue.
It would be so useful, helpful.
Thanks!
-
@Huktamatyi What extensions do you use for this on desktop? If they are adblock-style list based, maybe those lists could be imported into vivaldi.
-
Huktamatyi
There are some solutions, for example: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/shorts-blocker-for-youtub/iiohlajanokhbaimiclmahallbcifcdj?hl=hu
I dont know, what kind of solution is this.
-
Hi,
For desktop I use this userscript via Tampermonkey: https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/522057-remove-youtube-shorts
I'd love to have the shorts blocked in iOS too.
-
OK. How about this. Using that other example script, I've made a very basic filter.
- Copy this URL:
https://gist.githubusercontent.com/LonMcGregor/c8d940794706c3a02be60c6f9c84c0cc/raw/e91c3907ec75ec6be26d4d98a43b7355cf15dfb8/blockytshorts.txt
- Go to settings > ad blocker > manage sources
- add a new source to the ad blocker with that URL.
Hopefully should work
- Copy this URL:
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LonM
Hi, no shorts so far with this script, thank you.
-
RadekPilich
Use RVX https://revanced.net/revanced-youtube-extended
You can customize everything there.
I pay for YT Premium, but still use the RVX instead of YT app, because it is just so much better.
-
Awesome, thank you so much!