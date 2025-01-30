Block content per type like in uBlock Origin
-
A granular per-type blocking feature should be added. For example you should be able to block images or third-party scripts for a particular site.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Before continue creating Requests,
follow the Request a new feature Steps searching first.
Also use the convenient LonM's Search Engine site
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
barbudo2005
Read this post for more information:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98631/manifest-v3-update-vivaldi-is-future-proofed-with-its-built-in-functionality