My laptop is

Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-5600U CPU @ 2.60GHz 2.59 GHz

Installed RAM 8.00 GB (7.70 GB usable)

Product ID 00330-80000-00000-AA442

System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor

Pen and touch No pen or touch input is available for this display

Windows 10.

In Vivaldi Mail, I regularly move all Spam to Trash then empty Trash, but lately I notice sometimes it responds to my commands and sometimes not.

I will select the Spam folder, right click and select "move all to Trash". At times this will result in a popup confirmation request dialog, other times not.

And whether the dialog appears or not, the move or delete action requested may or may not happen.

I've tried closing and restarting Vivaldi, seems to not make any difference for the above behavior.

Also the Inbox is doing a strange thing: I may have unread mails that I cannot open and read -- unless and until I close Vivaldi and restart it.

I am wondering if Vivaldi itself is overloaded. My first guess is Bookmarks. When I back up, it's in excess of 20K Bookmarks. Maye relevant, idk.

Please advise, thanks.