Thunderbird does this if you want an example and it allows those of us with many mail accounts to create a list of mail folders from multiple accounts in one panel either as just a list or grouped by their account. Here is an example from my Thunderbird I am currently using.

As you can see it allows me to just have the most importent folders listed saving vertical space allowing me to show them all at the same time.

Love your web browser and this aspect is one of the only reasons I have not moved over my mail as well.