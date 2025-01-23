Make quotes widget clear.
-
It is very advantageous that you can make the dashboard widget transparent with Vivaldi 7.1. But it doesn't work with the quotes widget.
Can someone make this mod transparent?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101613/custom-dashboard-widgets/13
<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <title>Quote of the day</title> <style> @font-face { font-family: 'Comic Sans MS'; src: url('fonts/ComicSans MS-Regular.ttf') format('truetype'); } html, body { font-family: 'Comic Sans MS', cursive; font-size: 5vh; height: 100%; } /* Theme colors */ @media (prefers-color-scheme: dark) { body { background: var(--colorBg, #000000); color: var(--colorFg, #000000); } #author { color: var(--colorHighlightBg, #000000); } } @media (prefers-color-scheme: light) { body { background: var(--colorBg, #fcfcfc); color: var(--colorFg, #000000); } #author { color: var(--colorHighlightBg, #000000); } } /* Wrapper */ body { display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; justify-content: center; padding: 2vw; } p { margin-block-start: unset; } #quote, #author { line-height: 1.3; } #author { font-size: 4vh; font-style: italic; margin-right: -30vw; } /* Small widget layout */ @media screen and (max-height: 200px) { body { display: block; margin-top: 15vh; } #quote { font-size: 5vw; } #author { font-size: 4.0vw; text-align: end; margin-right: 10vw; text-align: right;} } /* Hides scrollbars */ ::-webkit-scrollbar { display: none; } </style> </head> <body> <p id="quote"></p> <p id="author"></p> <script> const generateQuote = function () { let arrayIndex = Math.floor(Math.random() * quote.length); document.getElementById("quote").innerHTML = quote[arrayIndex].quote; document.getElementById("author").innerHTML = quote[arrayIndex].author; } function write_quotes(el) { const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * data.length); const rnd = data[random]; const author = rnd.author ? `${typ(rnd.quote)}${typ(rnd.author)}` : typ(rnd.quote); console.info(`${random}: ${author}`); el.innerHTML = author; } function init() { const quotes = document.getElementById("quote"); write_quotes(quotes); } window.onload = function () { generateQuote(); } </script> <script src="quotes.js"></script> </body> </html>
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@stardepp No, it’s a webpage widget, you would have to make the main html canvas of the webpage transparent. Don’t believe that’s possible.
-
@stardepp You can use a mod to make the
<webivew>of the whole widget less opaque using the css
opacityproperty, but then you will lose contrast on the text. Depending on your reading ability that might or might not be a deal breaker
-
@LonM And how do I create this mod?
-
@stardepp A css mod will work, with this content:
.Dashboard-Widgets .dashboard-widget:nth-of-type(3) webview { opacity: 0.5; } .Dashboard-Widgets .dashboard-widget:nth-of-type(3) { background-color: transparent; }
Change
nth-of-typefrom 3 to whatever position your chosen widget is in, and you can change the opacity a bit to get a number that has enough transparency while still being readable.
-
@LonM Thank you very much for your help, yes it works so well: