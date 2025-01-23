Switch Workspace with multiple windows Chaos
michaelfranziskus
I have created multiple workspaces.
E.g. work, research, shopping
In each workspace I have opened multiple windows.
If I switch e.g. from research to shopping only the one windows switches. The others are still research.
I understand the feature like one workspace/topic at the same time.
Either I do research or I do shopping.
For my it is difficult to find back the shopping window after using an other application at my PC.
I like to have as few browser windows open as possible to have a good orientation.
And not searching with of the multiple browser windows was my last used one.
In my memory at the beginning of workspaces was the behaviour like I discribed.
Since a while I'm very confused in which window I have open which workspace.
This makes my crazy.
Kind Regards
@michaelfranziskus The way vivaldi implements workspaces, each window exists in its own workspace. If you need something that is totally separated, profiles might be a better use case for you.