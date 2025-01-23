I have created multiple workspaces.

E.g. work, research, shopping

In each workspace I have opened multiple windows.

If I switch e.g. from research to shopping only the one windows switches. The others are still research.

I understand the feature like one workspace/topic at the same time.

Either I do research or I do shopping.

For my it is difficult to find back the shopping window after using an other application at my PC.

I like to have as few browser windows open as possible to have a good orientation.

And not searching with of the multiple browser windows was my last used one.

In my memory at the beginning of workspaces was the behaviour like I discribed.

Since a while I'm very confused in which window I have open which workspace.

This makes my crazy.

Kind Regards