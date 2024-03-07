I use workspaces a lot, and basically use them as a complete replacement for sessions by just leaving them open until I definitely won't need them anymore.

To me, the effort of converting from workspace to session and back is just too unwieldy to use in practice.

This would be a lot more practicable if there were options to:

Save an open workspace as a session Name pre-filled with workspace name Workspace deleted by default Overwrites sessions of the same name by default

Open session as new workspace Name pre-filled from session name Session does not get deleted Updates existing workspace of the same name



These could be accessible by right-clicking on a workspace / session in their respective menus, or via quick command "save current workspace to session".