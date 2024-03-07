Session <-> Workspace conversions
DarkWiiPlayer
I use workspaces a lot, and basically use them as a complete replacement for sessions by just leaving them open until I definitely won't need them anymore.
To me, the effort of converting from workspace to session and back is just too unwieldy to use in practice.
This would be a lot more practicable if there were options to:
- Save an open workspace as a session
- Name pre-filled with workspace name
- Workspace deleted by default
- Overwrites sessions of the same name by default
- Open session as new workspace
- Name pre-filled from session name
- Session does not get deleted
- Updates existing workspace of the same name
These could be accessible by right-clicking on a workspace / session in their respective menus, or via quick command "save current workspace to session".
