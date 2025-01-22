Fandango at Home (formerly VUDU playback errors
mycologycollege
Can not get any content to play (the ad plays fine at the beginning of movies -haha). Tried with all adblocking off as well of course.
https://athome.fandango.com/content/movies/uxpage/View-All-Free-Movies-TV/206
Playback error Unable to stream at this time. Please try a different browser. Exit
luetage Supporters Soprano
@mycologycollege That’s regionally locked, you will have to wait for a US user to test this.
mycologycollege
Media internals log:
render_id: 1808 player_id: 0 created: 2025-01-22 22:56:24.486847 UTC origin_url: https://athome.fandango.com/ kFrameUrl: https://athome.fandango.com/bluesteel/player_frame.html?q=0 kFrameTitle: url: blob:https://athome.fandango.com/96a0d4c0-b337-47cf-ad1c-e8a7c2b4f40d info: DecryptingVideoDecoder: no key for key ID EB36BE5CA97111E7A82E842B2B5247FA; will resume decoding after new usable key is available kRendererName: RendererImpl pipeline_state: kStopped kSetCdm: [object Object] kIsCdmAttached: true kVideoTracks: [object Object] kAudioTracks: [object Object] kIsAudioDecryptingDemuxerStream: true kAudioDecoderName: FFmpegAudioDecoder kIsPlatformAudioDecoder: false kIsVideoDecryptingDemuxerStream: false kVideoDecoderName: DecryptingVideoDecoder kIsPlatformVideoDecoder: false seek_target: 29.721255 event: kWebMediaPlayerDestroyed duration: 7259