Unsolved Opening a link in a new tab easily (when ctrl+click doesn't work)
How can I easily open a link in a new tab on sites that ctrl+click is ignored (instead they open the link directly in the same tab)... right click the tab - open in new tab works but this is cumbersome when doing it on product listings that you want to open a tab for each product you are interested in
luetage Supporters Soprano
@dalinar Middle‐click is an alternative. Alternatively the Vimium extension provides functionality to open any number of links in a background tab with a single shortcut.
iqaluit Supporters
@dalinar Why wouldn't ctl click work ? Just curious
Pesala Ambassador
@dalinar Try a mouse gesture such as GestureDown over a link.
@iqaluit probably something they do with javascript .. it happens on some sites.. in this case, try for yourself on iHerb to open a bunch of products from a search result in tabs with ctrl click
@luetage weird for me middle click just closes the tab.. I tried it with edge also, same thing. on 2 different sites, one with the ctrl click problem and the other where ctrl click works