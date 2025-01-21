An update on this

It broke again and following the same steps as before doesn't yield any results. I keep getting the same error

[11620:11620:0120/134812.268540:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.ScreenSaver.GetActive: object_path= /org/freedesktop/ScreenSaver: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NotSupported: This method is not part of the idle inhibition specification: https://specifications.freedesktop.org/idle-inhibit-spec/latest/ [11620:11620:0120/134814.491242:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [0120/134817.183841:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/134817.185632:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/134817.196347:ERROR:directory_reader_posix.cc(43)] opendir /home/nova/.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/attachments/ad22c018-c689-4417-807a-46d56bdb0211: No such file or directory (2) fish: Job 1, 'vivaldi' terminated by signal SIGSEGV (Address boundary error) [11667:11674:0120/134818.527692:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(878)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -3 24653112568320:error:1000007d:SSL routines:OPENSSL_internal:CERTIFICATE_VERIFY_FAILED:../../chromium/third_party/boringssl/src/ssl/handshake.cc:392: [11667:11674:0120/134818.529410:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(878)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -3 [11667:11674:0120/134818.529761:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(878)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -3

I already cleaned service workers, cleaned browsing data, and flags are down. Never installed any css mods either ¬¬

It was working just fine until yesterday. I already updated and rebooted my system just in case it was an error related to the app waking up from suspend, but no.

Adding to the list of errors related to this:

After crashing the browser by trying to switch profiles from {User1} to {User2}, using the profile selector on startup to open {User2} also crashes the browser . This stops by opening {User1}, closing it's window, and starting the browser again

A crashed profile will have it's sync capabilities barred by an ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED (-102) error for a while until it just fixes itself. Logging out and back in doesn't fix the issue, only waiting does.

Vivaldi Stable: 7.0.3495.29

Linux: Arch Linux x86_64(6.6.72-1-lts)