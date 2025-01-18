@cryptoquick The most likely explanation is that your profile got messed up when your system crashed. Following a few things you could try:

Rename your profile in your profile directory (e.g. .config/vivaldi-stable/Default ☛ Default_backup . Afterwards try to start Vivaldi. Should this work you can make another backup of the backup and then try to load that as Default again, this time search for Calendar in this profile and delete the entries. Only ever edit in your profile when Vivaldi is closed and make backups. At some point you will find the corrupted/offending data and you can recover from there. The calendar data might not be the problem.