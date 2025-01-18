Vivaldi won't start after system crash
See this output when trying to start from the terminal:
$ vivaldi-stable [556125:556193:0118/090223.000793:ERROR:calendar_database.cc(49)] Calendar DB failed to migrate from version 11. Calendar API will be disabled. [556125:556193:0118/090223.004026:ERROR:calendar_backend.cc(124)] INIT_TOO_NEW [0118/090223.116261:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found fish: Job 1, 'vivaldi-stable' terminated by signal SIGSEGV (Address boundary error)
It happens consistently no matter what I do.
I'm on Garuda Linux using GNOME desktop.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@cryptoquick The most likely explanation is that your profile got messed up when your system crashed. Following a few things you could try:
Rename your profile in your profile directory (e.g.
.config/vivaldi-stable/Default☛
Default_backup. Afterwards try to start Vivaldi. Should this work you can make another backup of the backup and then try to load that as
Defaultagain, this time search for
Calendarin this profile and delete the entries. Only ever edit in your profile when Vivaldi is closed and make backups. At some point you will find the corrupted/offending data and you can recover from there. The calendar data might not be the problem.
Okay, I deleted Calendar and Calendar-journal and that got rid of the error lines about calendar... But it still won't start. Output is now:
$ vivaldi-stable [0119/142604.724707:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found fish: Job 1, 'vivaldi-stable' terminated by signal SIGSEGV (Address boundary error)
luetage Supporters Soprano
@cryptoquick I mentioned it might not be the problem. Have you tried on a new profile? That’s the most important step. If that doesn’t work, it’s something else entirely.
Okay, I tried this:
╭─hunter@hunter in ~/.config/vivaldi took 0s ╰─λ mv Default/ DefaultBackup ╭─hunter@hunter in ~/.config/vivaldi took 0s ╰─λ vivaldi-stable [0120/130240.344983:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found fish: Job 1, 'vivaldi-stable' terminated by signal SIGSEGV (Address boundary error)
Still not working
luetage Supporters Soprano
@cryptoquick If the profile is not the problem, it’s the application itself. Try a reinstall, but I don’t know what is going wrong for you or where the problem lies.
fredallas Supporters
Hello @cryptoquick
Similar issue was fixed on this other thread by following the steps on the "Extras" https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104543/switching-v-profiles-error/2
I hope that helps.
Regards,
Fred.