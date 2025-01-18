Unsolved Open and delete page in the reading list
Hi, I've been using the reading list panel for a while and it's been great. I was just wondering if there is a way to open AND delete a page at the same time. Once I read a page, I no longer need it in the reading list, so it would be nice if read pages are automatically deleted. Thanks in advance.
Pesala Ambassador
@Colescu What if the webpage is long so you don’t finish reading it in one session?
@Pesala Then I save it in the reading list again. I have set a hotkey for that so it's done by one click.