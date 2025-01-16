Update Cleared Cache and Logged Me Out of Sync – Can't Access Data Due to 'Wrong Password' Error (certain my password is correct)

I'm using Vivaldi version 7.0.3495.29 on Windows 11.

It seems like Vivaldi pushed an update recently, and now I'm facing an issue with Vivaldi Sync. After restarting my computer, here's what happened:

All my cache is gone, meaning I was logged out of every website.

Vivaldi settings (themes, styles, configurations, etc.) were reset.

All passwords were wiped out (I was hoping Sync would restore them).

History, local favorites, and extensions were unaffected.

I was logged out of my Vivaldi account browser and the Vivaldi sync account.

I managed to log back into my Vivaldi account, but now I can't connect to the sync server. Every time I enter my "Encryption password" (previously called "passkey" I believe?), I get an error saying "wrong password." I am sure the password is correct for the following reasons:

as far as I understand you can't just "change" your key. You need to delete your sync data and then you can start from scratch with a new password.

I used it on another machine a week ago.

It is saved in my password manager.

Has anyone encountered this problem? Any ideas on how to resolve it?