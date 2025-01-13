Sorry that I didn't explain the situation accurately:

I was using the switch to previous/next tab (by recent) shortcuts all the time to switch between works, but the shortcuts only work in the same workspace and doesn't go between workspaces.

I know the previous/next workspace shortcuts, but it often breaks the workflow as I only realized the workspace didn't change after trying the previous tab shortcut. At that time, even I switched to previous workspace fine, but switching back to the current workspace the working tab is already changed.

This caused a lot of confusion especially during a online demo or meeting with shared desktop.

I'm hoping there could be an option to let the shortcut of switch-to-previous-tab-by-recent work truly by recent time order and across workspaces.