Unsolved Is there a shortcut to go back to the previous tab in another workspace?
Currently I know we can configure keyboard/mouse shortcut that can go back to the previous tab in the same workspace.
But we often work in different workspaces at the same time. Once we go out of the current workspace and visit/open another tab in other workspace, it's really annoying having to find the previous workspace to continue the work.
Is there anyway to achieve this or can it be a feature request for future?
yojimbo274064400
Go to Settings > Keyboard and expand the Workspaces section and look at Next Workspace and Previous Workspace, as highlighted below:
Sorry that I didn't explain the situation accurately:
I was using the switch to previous/next tab (by recent) shortcuts all the time to switch between works, but the shortcuts only work in the same workspace and doesn't go between workspaces.
I know the previous/next workspace shortcuts, but it often breaks the workflow as I only realized the workspace didn't change after trying the previous tab shortcut. At that time, even I switched to previous workspace fine, but switching back to the current workspace the working tab is already changed.
This caused a lot of confusion especially during a online demo or meeting with shared desktop.
I'm hoping there could be an option to let the shortcut of switch-to-previous-tab-by-recent work truly by recent time order and across workspaces.
yojimbo274064400
Consider making a feature request for this here Desktop Feature Requests | Vivaldi Forum
RadekPilich
I've already started the feature request topic previously:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103685/alt-tab-like-shortcut-to-go-to-previously-active-workspace
@RadekPilich Thanks, will add to yours.