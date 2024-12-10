Background:

I have an issue with current implementation of move to workspace behavior and I'm curious about how others see it.

Right now:

When moving active tab to a different workspace, the view (active workspace) also changes to that workspace. Same behavior when the active tab is a part of multi-selection.

When active tab is not a part of the tabs being moved, the moved tabs are moved but the view stays in the initial workspace, as the active tab is still there and didn't move.

For my workflow, I generally move tabs between workspaces as a part of decluttering / re-distributing activity, where I'm processing tabs in a given workspace and I am moving them to other workspaces. In this case, I generally don't want to move the view to other workspace, I'm working the inbox at the moment and don't wont to go elsewhere until it's done.

This is really tricky to do though, as of course the active tab is generally subject to being moved, which moves me out of the inbox.

How to deal with this?

I can see there are some use cases for the view following the active tab movement among workspaces.

So the current implementation makes sense, it just doesn't fit my workflow.

What could help is the existing option for not adding the active tab to multi-selection, but I find that counter-intuitive. And it would get in the way of tab stacking and other multi-selection actions.

Feature request:

What could work (although not an ideal solution) would be a keyboard shortcut to go previous workspace. I don't mean up-down next-previous, I mean timeline previous. Go back to previously active workspace. Similar to how alt-tab works in windows. Just to cycle between last two active workspaces. Doing proper "workspace cycler" would be most likely an overkill.

What do you think?