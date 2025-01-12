Full screen pip video playback
When I play YouYube video 144p in Vivaldi Browser it consumes a lot of CPU, because my GPU is not supported by Linux.
I noticed when I watch YouTube with picture in picture mode, CPU is used only in 50%. Can I watch pip in full screen mode? With this function I can watch 144p video with 30 fps on old CPU.
Hi,
PIP can't run on FS at the moment.
There's a Feature Request IIRC.
Check here if something helps.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60564/guide-vivaldi-on-old-low-end-computers
