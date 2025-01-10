Solved Dasboard Feature is Missing :|
After a long time, I just got back to using Vivaldi. I was excited by the dashboard feature that appeared on my first setup; it has an icon like a Christmas gift box and appears on the main page of my new tab. I don't remember there being this feature the last time I used Vivaldi; maybe it's part of an update.
I honestly like the look of it, but it just suddenly disappeared. Before that, I just did some setup for my browser through settings and Chrome: //flags I set some options that commonly I am used in other Chromium-based browsers.
Can anyone give me a clue for this issue? Of course the dashboard option in the settings has been activated.
@adamaehza The gift box disappears as soon as you start using the dashboard. Enabling the dashboard in settings is the only thing you need to assure, as you are aware. The dashboard should then feature as an entry in the Startpage navigation bar, make sure the navigation bar on top is enabled too. If not, use the cog wheel on the startpage, or the startpage section in settings to re‐enable it. Should you still be unable to see the dashboard, reset your flags and check whether the dashboard works afterwards.
Aadamaehza has marked this topic as solved
@luetage Thanks to you, I noticed it was there all along; however, I didn't see it because I hid the navigation bar.
Thank you for helping me with my problem, I really appreciate it.