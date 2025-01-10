After a long time, I just got back to using Vivaldi. I was excited by the dashboard feature that appeared on my first setup; it has an icon like a Christmas gift box and appears on the main page of my new tab. I don't remember there being this feature the last time I used Vivaldi; maybe it's part of an update.

I honestly like the look of it, but it just suddenly disappeared. Before that, I just did some setup for my browser through settings and Chrome: //flags I set some options that commonly I am used in other Chromium-based browsers.

Can anyone give me a clue for this issue? Of course the dashboard option in the settings has been activated.