[Nitpick] Vivaldi Help Error
I couldn't find a forum topic and/or tags for posts relating to Vivaldi Help and this seemed like the best place to put it. I apologize in advance.
In https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/#Switching_Tabs, there is the sentence:
"This feature can be enabled in Settings > Tabs > Tab Cycler > Switch Tabs by Scrolling".
The location for this setting should be updated to "Settings > Tabs > Tab Features > Tab Cycling > Switch Tabs by Scrolling" to match the location of this setting documented in https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/#Cycling_tabs and because "Tab Cycling" was incorrectly called "Tab Cycler".
Aaron Translator
@MIfoodie Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker , select product "vivaldi,com website", type of issue "Problem/Defect", include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Updated.
Thanks for bringing to this to our attention.