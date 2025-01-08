I couldn't find a forum topic and/or tags for posts relating to Vivaldi Help and this seemed like the best place to put it. I apologize in advance.

In https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/#Switching_Tabs, there is the sentence:

"This feature can be enabled in Settings > Tabs > Tab Cycler > Switch Tabs by Scrolling".

The location for this setting should be updated to "Settings > Tabs > Tab Features > Tab Cycling > Switch Tabs by Scrolling" to match the location of this setting documented in https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/#Cycling_tabs and because "Tab Cycling" was incorrectly called "Tab Cycler".