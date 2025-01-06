Hi,

I'm running Vivaldi 7.0 on Ubuntu 22.04 (but this bug actually appears a few versions back, I just can't remember which one, sorry).

The tooltips and dropdown items appear in the upper left corner of the window instead of where they should be, i.e. where the mouse is or just below the clicked menu, as you can see in the image below:

This is exactly the same problem as described here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92572/tooltips-and-drop-downs-appearing-at-top-left-of-browser-window

But the solution didn't work for me. I purged vivaldi and reinstalled, and also tried to initiate a new profile (by renaming $HOME/.config/vivaldi/Default to $HOME/.config/vivaldi/Default-old), but without success.

Any idea what might be causing this ?